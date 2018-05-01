Charlottetown mosque needs to expand

The Muslim Society of P.E.I. is making plans to expand the Masjid Dar As-Salam mosque in Charlottetown.

The mosque opened in July 2012 on MacAleer Drive in the north of Charlottetown with the idea of a growing Muslim population in mind, but the rate of growth has caught the community by surprise.

"I didn't realize that when we were making the mosque that in 5 years it would be short of space," society president Najam Chisti.

"So now we are buying a new piece of land just behind it, in the process of it, and raising some funds, and hopefully by the end of May we'll have that piece of land."

With as many as 150 coming out for Friday prayers, space in the mosque is getting a little tight.

Chishti said the congregation has grown since the mosque opened in 2012, with between 140 and 150 showing up for Friday prayers. He estimates there are about 500 Island Muslims.

So far the society has raised about $100,000 of the $150,000 needed to buy the property. Once that is purchased it will start to plan and fundraise for the expansion, which Chisti expects will cost about $500,000.

