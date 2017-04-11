The City of Charlottetown will be investing in preventative maintenance on some of the city's main roads this year.

Coun. Terry Bernard, chair of the city's public works and urban beautification committee, said the city has budgeted half a million dollars for a process called micro-surfacing.

The process is meant for roads that are in relatively good condition, but are showing some wear.

If the pilot project works the city will continue to invest in micro-surfacing, says Coun. Terry Bernard. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

"The roads start to deteriorate, you start to see some stress cracks, and this is a thin layer of asphalt that goes over the top," said Bernard.

"You're not getting more salt and freezing rain and so on in the cracks and creating potholes."

He said streets that have been micro-surfaced should last four to eight more years before they have to be repaired, which will save the city in the long run.

The city will micro-surface about 15 kilometres of some of the city's main roads this year, including sections of North River Road and University Avenue.

If the pilot project is successful, the city will look into continuing to invest in micro-surfacing each year.