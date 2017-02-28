The City of Charlottetown is looking for people who have small ideas that could make a big impact on the sustainability of the community.

The city's micro-grant program offers up to $2,500 for projects that can be completed this year.

"We have seen some very exciting and inspiring projects come out of the micro-grant program in previous years and we look forward to seeing what comes to fruition this year," said Mayor Clifford Lee.

Projects awarded grants in 2016 included workshops on eating on a low-income budget, urban beehives, a bicycle sharing program, and a solar-powered mobile phone charging station.

The deadline for submissions is April 7 at 4 p.m. Residents can apply for the micro-grants online.