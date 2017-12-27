Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee lashed out at several MLAs on Wednesday over what he sees as their mistreatment of Charlottetown during the Water Act debate.

Lee blasted four MLAs from all parties in the P.E.I. Legislature for perceived slights at Charlottetown's water usage and impact on surrounding municipalities. In a press release, he criticized Progressive Conservative MLA Steven Myers, Green Party MLAs Peter Bevan-Baker and Hannah Bell, and Liberal MLA Bush Dumville.

Lee seemed to be referencing questions the four MLAs asked of environment director Jim Young in the house on Dec. 20 about protecting smaller communities from bigger ones extracting water.

Myers originally asked whether there were protections for people who didn't want water drawn from their area for larger municipalities. Bell asked what would be done for outlying municipalities to mitigate the risk of water being drawn from their areas to service Charlottetown. And later, Dumville wondered if compensation was going to be offered to smaller communities.

Charlottetown was referenced several times in the discussion.

Lee thought the MLAs questions regarding Charlottetown's water usage were misinformed and didn't acknowledge the city's push to conserve water.

"The reality is, in 2017, the City of Charlottetown is drawing water at an extraction rate equal to what was being drawn back in 2000," Lee said. "When you consider the population growth in Charlottetown over the past 17 years, obviously the City is doing something right."

This point, about the steps the city has taken to reduce its water use, was also made by the environment director during the discussion in the legislature.

Myers responded on Twitter, comparing Lee to U.S. President Donald Trump for his statements in the release.

Did it say "Make Charlottetown great again"? #TrumpLee — @stevenmyersPC



When contacted by CBC News Wednesday Myers said, "I was a little shocked ... It wasn't at all an attack against Charlottetown." He added, "We have a job to do as legislators and it would be irresponsible if I didn't ask the questions that concern people."

Lee concluded his release saying, "I look forward to continuing to work with this government to make further improvements, but for elected MLAs to beat up the City of Charlottetown because it is a popular sport is irresponsible and inappropriate."

He added, "Perhaps these MLAs should consider attempting to work with the City of Charlottetown as opposed to working against the Capital City… a City that is made up of the 37,000 people who call Charlottetown home."