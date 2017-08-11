People of all ages were in downtown Charlottetown Friday chowing down some hot dogs in the sun for the annual mayor's barbecue.
Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee held the event to kick off Old Home Week.
The barbecue took place today on the corner of Fitzroy and Great George Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Old Home Week runs until next Saturday, Aug. 19.
People flocked to Fitzroy and Great George Street to down some hot dogs, enjoy the weather and listen to the music hum through the streets of Charlottetown.
There was even a make-shift animal pen for visitors to check out some goats.
Nothing wrong with a lunch-time selfie.
There was music and dancing going on downtown today.
