People of all ages were in downtown Charlottetown Friday chowing down some hot dogs in the sun for the annual mayor's barbecue.

Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee held the event to kick off Old Home Week.

The barbecue took place today on the corner of Fitzroy and Great George Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The street was full of people showing up for the mayor's barbeque. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Old Home Week runs until next Saturday, Aug. 19.

Frying up some hot dogs. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

People flocked to Fitzroy and Great George Street to down some hot dogs, enjoy the weather and listen to the music hum through the streets of Charlottetown.

Taking a couple 'dogs for the road. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

There was even a make-shift animal pen for visitors to check out some goats.

Clash of the titans. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Nothing wrong with a lunch-time selfie.

Selfie time! (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

There was music and dancing going on downtown today.