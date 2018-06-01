Charlottetown Marine Terminal expansion funding announced

Funding for the expansion of the Charlottetown Marine Terminal was announced Friday.

The federal and provincial governments committed to contributing up to $4 million each to the project, while the Charlottetown Harbour Authority Inc. will cover all the other costs associated with the work.

The project will include work to accommodate two 330-metre cruise ships at the same time, leaving enough space for oil tankers and cargo ships.

This will be done by expanding the south berth of the terminal by about 270 metres.

"The expansion of the Charlottetown Marine Terminal will position Charlottetown and P.E.I. as a top destination for tourists and businesses alike, creating jobs, and providing greater economic opportunities," MP Sean Casey said in a release.

