Charlottetown sets rules for marijuana stores

Charlottetown has brought in new regulations around where cannabis can be sold in the city.

The changes to the bylaw passed third reading at Monday night's council meeting.

A store will not be allowed within 300 metres of a school, after-school program, playground or daycares, or early learning centres.

Provincial legislation has marijuana stores as government-run operations only. There will be just one store initially in Charlottetown, and the province is in the process of choosing a spot for it

Should there be more than one store in the future, council has stipulated that stores must be at least 1000 metres apart.

More P.E.I. news