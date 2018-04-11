New
Charlottetown sets rules for marijuana stores
Charlottetown has brought in new regulations around where cannabis can be sold in the city.
Stores must be at least a kilometre apart
The changes to the bylaw passed third reading at Monday night's council meeting.
A store will not be allowed within 300 metres of a school, after-school program, playground or daycares, or early learning centres.
Provincial legislation has marijuana stores as government-run operations only. There will be just one store initially in Charlottetown, and the province is in the process of choosing a spot for it
Should there be more than one store in the future, council has stipulated that stores must be at least 1000 metres apart.
