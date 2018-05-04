Sawed-off shotgun, steroids seized in Wood Islands arrest

A 35-year-old Charlottetown man is facing charges of possession of stolen property and breach of probation after being arrested earlier this week.

Kings District RCMP received a report Thursday afternoon of a vehicle "driving erratically" in Nova Scotia that had boarded the ferry to P.E.I.

Officers stopped the car in Wood Islands and, following a field sobriety test, found the driver wasn't impaired. But they did discover that he was an unlicensed driver and that the car's licence plate had been reported stolen.

After searching the vehicle, RCMP seized a sawed-off shotgun, a pellet handgun and what appeared to be steroids.

RCMP say the man was a suspended driver without insurance, registration or inspection of the car.

The investigation into the firearm possession and drugs charges is ongoing, but the man was released and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in June.

