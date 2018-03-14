A Charlottetown man is facing 25 charges related to thefts around the city.

Charlottetown police say they arrested the 22-year-old on Tuesday after linking the suspect to 10 separate instances where items were stolen from businesses.

Police said the thefts started around the end of January. They also had the accused in custody a week ago. He appeared in court on other charges and was sentenced to weekends in jail but he didn't show up this past weekend.

Between the time he was sentenced and Tuesday, police said there were about 10 thefts at stores around Charlottetown.

Deputy Chief Gary McGuigan said the man is accused of stealing electronics, jewellery and food items, among other things. The items were valued in the thousands of dollars.

"With the descriptions we had from victims, and some of the victims had video tape, all that information was given to our crime analyst," he said.

"He was able to take the descriptors, look at the videos, match them up and from that we were able to identify a suspect."

The accused is being held in custody and is expected to appear in Provincial Court at a later date, police said.

The man is facing a total of 25 charges:

Nine charges of breach of probation.

Seven charges of theft under $5,000.

Six charges of breach of an undertaking.

One charge of unlawfully at large.

One charge of failing to attend court.

One charge of theft over $5,000.

An additional charge of theft under $5,000 and a charge of breach of probation are pending.

