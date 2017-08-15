A 31-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with making an agreement or arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a child after being lured and caught on tape by a group called the Cape Breton Creep Catchers, according to police.

"The individual that was charged had communicated with a person he believed was an underage female through an Internet chat site, and during those communications he had made arrangements … to commit sexual offenses against that child," Sgt. Walter Vessey said.

Cape Breton Creep Catchers

Vessey said the investigation stemmed from information Charlottetown police received from a citizen group called the Cape Breton Creep Catchers.

According to Vessey, someone in the Creep Catchers group identified themselves as a 14-year-old female and chatted with the Charlottetown man online.



The man then travelled to Cape Breton to meet with someone he believed was an underage girl and was confronted by the group, said police.

Arrested and charged Aug. 10

Someone in the group filmed the confrontation, according to Vessey.

Cape Breton regional police arrived, identified the man and launched a joint investigation with the Charlottetown police, Vessey said.

Charlottetown police arrested and charged the man Aug. 10.

"We certainly don't endorse or condone the tactics used by the creep catchers groups," Vessey added.

"However, when information is brought to us that proves a sexual offence or a criminal offence of any time then we do our own independent investigation into the matter. If the grounds are there to lay a charge then we do."

The man had no prior criminal history and was released with conditions. He will appear in court in Charlottetown later this month.