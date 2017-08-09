Drivers should expect delays on the Malpeque Road by the Charlottetown Bypass from Wednesday until Friday as well as delays on Nassau Street ending Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Malpeque Road delays

Delays on the Malpeque Road begin Wednesday in the outbound turning lane across from Andrew's Lodge by the Charlottetown Bypass.

Traffic will be able to access the turning lane to the Bypass after passing the construction area.

The construction is for the installation of a new water main.

Nassau Street delays

Nassau Street, between Dunkirk Street and University Ave., will be reduced to one-lane traffic starting Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nassau Street is expected to be reduced to one-lane traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. (Google Street View)

This closure is necessary to allow maintenance on the sewer line.

The city is encouraging drivers to find alternate routes — though the sidewalks within the construction zone will remain open.