Charlottetown Mall reopens following fire
The Charlottetown Mall will be open Tuesday, following a fire on Sunday.
Fire started in Spa Total Fitness Centre
The fire started in the Spa Total Fitness Centre, mall owner RioCan confirmed. It did not spread beyond the Spa, though there was some smoke damage.
The mall was scheduled to be open Victoria Day, but it was closed.
It will be open regular hours Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m.