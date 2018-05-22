Skip to Main Content
Charlottetown Mall reopens following fire

The Charlottetown Mall will be open Tuesday, following a fire on Sunday.

Fire started in Spa Total Fitness Centre

The fire started Sunday afternoon. (John Robertson/CBC)

The fire started in the Spa Total Fitness Centre, mall owner RioCan confirmed. It did not spread beyond the Spa, though there was some smoke damage.

The mall was scheduled to be open Victoria Day, but it was closed.

It will be open regular hours Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m.

