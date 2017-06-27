Islanders have the chance to bring the Canadian flag to life on Canada Day this Saturday, by being part of a "living flag" — people wearing red or white shirts will form the Canadian flag in Charlottetown's Victoria Park.

An event that began in Victoria, B.C., in 2006, the living flag created in Charlottetown will be one of at least eight arranged across Canada, including in Winnipeg and Calgary.

"The City of Charlottetown is so excited to be part of the national living flag initiative!" a written release from city officials said.

"Join us at 11:30 a.m. in Victoria Park on Saturday, July 1, to participate, along with members of HMCS Queen Charlotte and HMCS Charlottetown."

Anyone interested in taking part is encouraged to wear a white or red shirt, the release said, adding the first 400 people to arrive will receive a free Canada 150 commemorative t-shirt.

An aerial photo of the living flag will be shared by the city afterward.

Victoria is looking to rally 5,000 flag-wavers, while Calgary hopes to bring out 7,000 participants. Winnipeg plans a twist on the event — it will extract the flag's red maple leaf and take it to the landmark corner of Portage & Main streets.

Winnipeg and Victoria share the national record for most participants, set in 2011 when each communities claimed a win with 3,300 people in each flag.

Organizers in Regina, Winnipeg and Brandon, Man., will use surveying and GPS to ensure the exactitude of their flag.