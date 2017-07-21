A Charlottetown lawyer was recently recognized for his work in the community.

Ron Profit, a partner at the firm Cox and Palmer, received the Distinguished Community Service Award from the Law Society of Prince Edward Island.

Profit has worked with a variety of organizations including the Easter Seals, the Alzheimer's Society, the prostate support group and the Canadian Rehabilitation Council as well as a number of sporting organizations.

"It's very rewarding to see how people just feel the support," he said.

"You just see how people, the joy that comes into their lives by having various organizations support what they may have ongoing at that time."

'Every lawyer was involved'

Before he became a lawyer, Profit was the recreation director for the Town of Summerside.

It was his time in the position that made him want to go to law school after seeing the contributions lawyers in the community were making.

'You meet great people through volunteering.' - Ron Profit

"I was impressed when I was recreation director, with the legal profession in the town of Summerside," he said.

"Every lawyer was involved in some way or another with volunteering, you certainly see as recreation director those that are volunteers within the community."

'Meet great people'

Profit said that what has always drawn him to volunteering is working and getting to know others.

"You meet great people through volunteering," he said.

Profit met an important person in his life when he volunteered in the early years of his life.

"There was a young lady who was the most involved woman in the town, young lady was the student council president, she was involved in many different things," he said.

"I ended up be attracted to her in more ways than one, and now we're married for 43 years."

'They've all been rewarding'

Profit is currently the chair of the prostate support group and said that the Y's Men in Charlottetown have done great work over his time with them, raising over $600,000 for aquatics sports.

He and his wife are also involved in helping support female varsity athletes financially.

"It came to our attention cause our children have all been involved in varsity sports, that women in sports weren't being supported by the community financially, and perhaps by the universities as well," he said.

Profit has worked with many groups over the years and said that each one has been important to him.

"They've all been rewarding," he said.