The leader of the New Democratic Party of P.E.I. has filed a complaint with the Law Society of P.E.I. asking for an investigation into the conduct of a Charlottetown lawyer.

The NDP wants the law society to review Bill Dow's dealings with the failed e-gaming initiative, specifically, Capital Market Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Mike Redmond said his party is alleging unprofessional conduct by Dow.

He said the e-gaming plan attracted public interest, national media coverage, and the Auditor General's review.

Bill Dow said he will be responding to the law society in regards to Redmond's complaint.

He said he has full confidence that the society will properly consider this matter and will find that the complaint has no merit.