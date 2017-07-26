A Charlottetown man has been arrested twice this week for allegedly threatening people on the street with a knife.

Charlottetown Police responded to a call Tuesday at 10:20 p.m. regarding a man threatening three individuals with a knife on University Avenue near Charlottetown Mall.

Police subsequently arrested a 28-year-old Charlottetown man. It was the same man they had arrested in an incident involving a knife on Monday afternoon, said police.

No one was injured in either incident.

The man is currently being held at the Provincial Correctional Centre. He will appear before a justice of the peace Wednesday, where police will ask that he be held in remand on the new charges.