Another OT goal evens Islanders' playoffs series

Back-to-back overtime wins have allowed the Charlottetown Islanders to tie up their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League semi-finals series with the Blaineville Armada.

Just as they were behind in the series, the Islanders had to battle from behind in game four Wednesday night. An Armada goal at the 2:04 mark of the third period had the Islanders down 3-1.

But at the mid-point of the third the Islanders scored two in the course of 47 seconds, and regulation ended in a 3-3 tie.

Keith Getson shot in the game winner 5:13 into overtime. It was the second overtime win at home in a row for the Islanders.

"We've been a resilient group all year and at any point in the game I don't think anybody thought we were out of it," said Getson.

"At least, I didn't think we were out of it at any point. We've come back from a lot of deficits this year."

Neither team has won away from home in this series. The Islanders will look to end that trend Friday to put them one win away from the finals.

Acadie-Bathurst Titan completed a sweep in their semi-final series Wednesday night, and are now waiting for the winner of the Islanders-Armada series.

