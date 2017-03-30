The Charlottetown Islanders will advance to the second round in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs after completing a sweep of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar Wednesday night.

The Islanders took the game in Baie-Comeau 4-1 to complete the first playoff sweep ever for the team.

Mark Grametbauer was in the net for all four games, allowing just six goals in the series.

The Islanders will have to await further results to see who they play in the second round.