Skip to Main Content
Islanders looking to get back on top in playoff series today in Charlottetown

Notifications

Islanders looking to get back on top in playoff series today in Charlottetown

The Charlottetown Islanders will look to take the lead today in Game 5 of their best-of-seven Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series against the Quebec Remparts.

Charlottetown, Quebec tied 2-2 in best-of-seven QMJHL playoff series

CBC News ·
Islanders forward Thomas Casey moves in on Remparts goalie Sébastien Dupré during Game 4 Friday night. (Darrell Theriault/Charlottetown Islanders)

The Charlottetown Islanders will look to take the lead today in Game 5 of their best-of-seven Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series against the Quebec Remparts.

The puck drops at 3 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre between the eighth-seeded Remparts and the ninth-seeded Islanders.

The Islanders tied the series with a 4-2 win Friday night in Charlottetown. Brett Budgell and Pascal Aquin led the way with two goals apiece. Goalie Matthew Welsh made 24 saves.

The series shifts back to Quebec on Monday for Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, which would be on Tuesday.

Islanders goalie Matthew Welsh made 24 saves in Friday night's win over the Remparts. (Darrell Theriault/Charlottetown Islanders)

More P.E.I. News

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us