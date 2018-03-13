The Charlottetown Islanders hockey team has a new contract with the City of Charlottetown.

It's worth $107,000 a year to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League club over four years, starting this season. The city will receive promotional space in the arena, on the ice surface and in advertising materials.

Coun. Bob Doiron, chair of the city's economic development committee, said the Islanders are important to the cultural and sporting life of the community.

Hopefully it will be a good deal for both parties, says Coun. Bob Doiron. (Sarah MacMIllan/CBC)

"Council has stressed that we want to keep the team here and we want to do whatever we can to support the team in staying here," said Doiron.

"For the next four years we have them under contract to stay here so hopefully things will work out for us all."

There's a stipulation in the contact that the team has to pay back half of all money it receives, if the team is sold.

More P.E.I. NEWS