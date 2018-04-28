Islanders' must-win game on Sunday sold out

The Charlottetown Islanders need to win Sunday at the Eastlink Centre or their season is over. But unless you already have a ticket, you won't see it live — the game has already been sold out.

The Islanders dropped Game 5 of their best-of-seven QMJHL playoff series against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada Friday in Quebec.

The Islanders now trail three games to two. Game 6 is Sunday at 7 p.m. in Charlottetown. The last tickets were sold Saturday morning, according to the Eastlink Centre box office.

The Islanders have won both their previous games at home during the series, and have lost the three in Quebec. Game 7, if necessary, would be Tuesday in Boisbriand.

The series winner will play the Acadie-Bathurst Titan for the league championship.

Friday night, the Islanders fell behind 2-0 but rallied back in the second period on goals by Cameron Askew and Derek Gentile.

Alex Barre-Boulet scored the game winner for the Armada midway through the third period.

Islanders goalie Matthew Welsh made 42 saves and was named the game's second star.

