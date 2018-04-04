Charlottetown Islanders advance with game 7 win

The Charlottetown Islanders turned a close game 7 into a rout Tuesday night to advance to the second round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Tied 2-2 after two periods with the Quebec Remparts, the Islanders scored six times in the third for an 8-3 win. Forward Pascal Aquin scored four.

The Islanders will face the Halifax Mooseheads in the second round of the playoffs. That starts Friday in Halifax.

