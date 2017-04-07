The Charlottetown Islanders' first game in the second round of Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs went their way.

The Islanders took the game over the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 4-1.

Cape Breton had the early lead, up 1-0 at the end of the first, but the Islanders tied it in the second and ran away with it scoring three in the third.

The Islanders outshot the Screaming Eagles 42-21, and spread the scoring around. Daniel Sprong, Kameron Kielly, Carl Neill and Filip Chlapik each notched one goal.

Game two is Saturday in Charlottetown at 7:30 p.m.