The Charlottetown Islanders now know who they'll be playing in the second round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Playoffs.

The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles went to overtime in game seven to beat the Gatineau Olympiques at home Tuesday night, 5-4.

The Islanders have been waiting a week for news of their second round matchup, after sweeping Baie-Comeau.

Cape Breton will come to Charlottetown to start the second round Thursday. The teams will play a second game in Charlottetown Saturday before the series moves to Cape Breton.

During the regular season Cape Breton Beat the Islanders six times in the nine games the teams played against each other.