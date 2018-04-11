Islanders take charge of series with 5-2 win

The Charlottetown Islanders have put themselves in a position to sweep the Halifax Mooseheads in the second round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs with a 5-2 on home ice Tuesday night.

The Islanders took the first two games over the Mooseheads in Halifax, and now hold a 3-0 lead in the series.

Halifax struck first in Tuesday's game, taking a 2-0 lead in the first, but giving up their first goal with just 11 seconds to play in the initial period.

As it turned out, all of the Moosehead damage was already done. The Islanders scored three in the second and put an exclamation mark on it with a fifth goal in the closing minutes of the game.

Game 4 is Wednesday night in Charlottetown.

