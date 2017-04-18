The Charlottetown Islanders are waiting to find out who they'll face in the third round of the QMJHL playoffs.

The series between Chicoutimi and Rouyn-Noranda as well as the one featuring Acadie-Bathurst and Blainville-Boisbriand will both finish with game sevens set for Tuesday night.

The Islanders completed their second consecutive series sweep of these playoffs last Thursday, finishing off the Screaming Eagles in Cape Breton.

Charlottetown could go up against Rouyn-Noranda, Acadie-Bathurst or Blainville-Boisbriand depending on how those series are decided.

Franchise records

This has been a season of firsts for the Islanders.

After notching a franchise record in wins during the regular season, they swept Baie-Comeau in the preliminary round marking the first time Charlottetown had won a series in four games.

The sweep of Cape Breton puts the team the furthest they have ever been in the QMJHL playoffs.

With the conclusion of Tuesday's games the Islanders will know who stands in the way of another piece of team history.