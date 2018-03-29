Islanders fall in game 3 of series

Former Islander Matthew Grouchy had a goal and two assists and three other Quebec players found the back of the net, as the Remparts defeated the Islanders 4-2 in game three Wednesday.

Andrew Picco, Jesse Sutton and Matthew Boucher also scored for the Remparts who were outshot 37-19 in the game.

Keith Getson and Saku Vesterinen replied for the Islanders, while P.O. Joseph added an assist.

Joseph had a chance to tie the game with 30 seconds left in regulation, but his shot from the point went off the post.

Former Islander Matthew Grouchy had a goal and two assists to lead the Quebec Remparts to a 4-2 win over the Charlottetown’s Islanders in game three of their first-round series. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Antoine Samuel was in net for the Remparts once again and stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced in an effort that earned him the game's first star.

Matthew Welsh made 15 stops in a losing effort in front of an announced crowd of 2,497.

The Islanders went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Remparts went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

With the win, Quebec takes a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

The teams will back in action Friday for game four.

The opening faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre.

More P.E.I. News