Charlottetown Islanders ousted in QMJHL semi-final

It was a deep run for the Charlottetown Islanders in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, but it came to an end Tuesday night.

The team lost 6-1 to the Blainville Armada in game seven of the semi-final series.

The home team won every game in the series, and the Islanders could not break the trend Tuesday night. The Islanders won their three home games in overtime.

The Armada advance to the President Cup Final against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

