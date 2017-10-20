The Charlottetown Islanders and Saint John Seadogs came together Thursday night for a tribute to Gord Downie.

Downie, lead singer for the Tragically Hip, died this week of brain cancer.

At their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in Charlottetown Thursday both teams decorated their helmets with stickers of a grey ribbon and purple fedora, and the coaches wore gray ribbons on their suits.

David Kelly and Spider MacNeill with the Gord Downie helmets (Charlottetown Islanders/Twitter)

Gray is the color of brain cancer awareness, and the hat was the same style Gord Downie wore on his last tour with the Hip.

The tribute was the idea of Islanders equipment manager Spider MacNeill. His Saint John colleague David Kelly found the ribbon and got members of the Sea Dogs in on the tribute.

Kelly himself is battling cancer right now.