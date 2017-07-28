Yousef Hashmi, a former Charlottetown investment advisor, has been handed a $25,000 fine for unauthorized trading.

According to the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) — which imposed the fine — Hashmi admitted to unauthorized trades in six clients' accounts between 2008 and 2015.

Hashmi was working for Scotia Capital Inc. in Charlottetown during that time.

The fines are the result of a settlement agreement between Hashmi and the regulator.

Hashmi has also been given a one-year suspension from registration with the regulatory agency and has to pay costs of $2,500 in addition to his fine.

This is the first time in Hashmi's nearly 30-year involvement in the securities industry that he's received disciplinary action.