Charlottetown city council moved Monday night to buy a house so it could make improvements at a busy intersection.
The intersection of Pond and Queen streets have been a sore spot for Coun. Mitch Tweel for years. He has called the intersection unsafe because the house blocks sightlines.
"Before you can install a sidewalk and move the telephone poles you have to have clear visibility, clear sightlines. The house prohibited that," said Tweel.
"The time was for action, I moved a resolution here tonight and the resolution was successful. It was positive. The majority of council supported it, and we now move forward."
A 2010 report presented to the city recommended removing the house because of safety reasons.
The motion said council will offer $140,000 and pay out $3,000 for the mortgage discharge fees. These expenses will be added to the 2018 capital budget.
City staff will now take care of drawing up a purchase agreement for the property.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Environmental complaints and convictions up on P.E.I. in 2017
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'It takes a village': Three P.E.I. grandmothers help exhausted mom care for triplets