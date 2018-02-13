Charlottetown city council moved Monday night to buy a house so it could make improvements at a busy intersection.

The intersection of Pond and Queen streets have been a sore spot for Coun. Mitch Tweel for years. He has called the intersection unsafe because the house blocks sightlines.

"Before you can install a sidewalk and move the telephone poles you have to have clear visibility, clear sightlines. The house prohibited that," said Tweel.

It was time for actions, says Coun. Mitch Tweel. (CBC)

"The time was for action, I moved a resolution here tonight and the resolution was successful. It was positive. The majority of council supported it, and we now move forward."

A 2010 report presented to the city recommended removing the house because of safety reasons.

The motion said council will offer $140,000 and pay out $3,000 for the mortgage discharge fees. These expenses will be added to the 2018 capital budget.

City staff will now take care of drawing up a purchase agreement for the property.