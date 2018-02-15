A Charlottetown gamer has made it into the big leagues of online hockey.
Nick Myers has been signed to a Canadian e-sports team. The 22-year-old has been competing in the video game NHL 18.
'The teachers would say, you know, you can't do this. It's not a real thing.' - Nick Myers
This weekend he's made it into the playoffs of The Snider Cup, an international competition sponsored by XBox.
"It's really exciting because I can live out my dream and I'm really proud I got signed with the biggest e-sports organization in Canada,"
"Even in school, I was playing all the time back then, and the teachers would say, you know, you can't do this. It's not a real thing. I really want to win it so I can be like, I told you."
Myers expects to be playing several games this weekend in the Snider Cup playoffs.
The top finisher wins $4,000 US, and will be flown to Philadelphia to watch a real NHL game.
