Ever wonder what Christmas was like in Charlottetown 100 years ago?

The city's Planning and Heritage Department has you covered, with its new holiday window display.

"Because it is accessible all the time, for people who don't think that they like history — it's a nice way to engage with them," said Natalie Munn, heritage researcher and collections co-ordinator for Charlottetown. "And also for people who aren't online."

The holiday window display is part of an ongoing series called Picturing a City, an initiative Munn began last year to inform Islanders about the history, planning and architecture of Charlottetown. She has also put together historic displays on summertime, the bicycle, the railroad, back to school, recreation and more.

The Planning and Heritage Department, in the old Taweel's Grocery store at 233 Queen St., has half a dozen large street-level windows that are perfect for displaying artifacts and photos from the city's growing collection.

'We want people talking about it'

"People have told me that it's become quite a topic of conversation in their coffee times and chats, and that's what we want, we want people talking about it," Munn said.

Charlottetown's Planning and Heritage Department's new Christmas window display is called Season's Greetings and includes historic photos, vintage toys and more. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

Eaton's and Holman's department stores were where many Islanders did a lot of their Christmas shopping. This window features posters and catalogue covers from decades past, as well as a selection of vintage toys. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

The photos are mostly from the city's own archive, which Munn said they've been building for just two years. The city is urging people to submit their old photos or to allow Munn to scan them.

"It lets us know more about the city — we are the planning department, so it helps us learn," she said, noting the displays are a perfect way to share what the city has collected.

'How things were in the past'

Munn also borrowed some antique toys from what P.E.I. Museum and Heritage calls its "working collection." City staff also offered their vintage treasures, from tin cars to Munn's own Raggedy Ann doll.

This 1939 photo shows a spectacular tree at Elmwood in Charlottetown, designed by famed Island architect W.C. Harris and built in 1889. The home is now an inn. (Public Archives and Records Office)

Adele and Florence Newbery of Haviland Street played with their many toys in this circa-1900 photo from the Dorothy Forsythe Collection of the city's archives. They were the daughters of amateur photographer and designer of Queen Square Gardens, Arthur Newbery. (Submitted by Charlottetown Planning and Heritage Dept. )

This undated photo, from the Francis P. Hennessey and Bonnie M. Mullen collection of the city's archives, shows the interior of the 2 Macs Drug Store at 149 Great George St. You can see some of the store's goods, including perfume, chocolate and pharmaceuticals. (CBC)

That display has especially captivated a group of pre-schoolers who walk by the office every day, Munn said.

"It's nice when those stores aren't there anymore, to get a vision of how things were in the past," Munn said, pointing to a photo she believes to be from the 1940s of the 2 Macs Drug Store. "You see what the stores provided back then in relation to what they would provide now, which is interesting."

You can help

Munn hopes the displays spark "a love for history, and a sense of interest in their history ... learn to love their town," she said.

Know who these young women are? Charlottetown is looking for more information on this photo from the Edward J. Rice collection of its archives, taken around 1950 at the entrance to the city on what was then called Elm Ave. It was changed to University Ave. in 1970. (CBC)

Islanders can also help identify some of the people snapped in those historic photos whose identities are unknown. People can come into the department during working hours, or email nmunn@charlottetown.ca.

That has happened in the past, Munn said.

"We had a picture of Spring Park School and we didn't know all the people and a lady came in with a list and told us."

Other passers-by have seen their relatives in the photos, and come in to the department seeking copies.

Peek at long-gone architecture

Some of Munn's favourite items are replicas of 1912 vintage postcards which were found in the walls of an old home on Highland Avenue.

This 1950 photo, from the archives' Edward J Rice Collection, is less remarkable for the cute little girl than for the buildings on West Street in the background. You can see the turreted Eden Hall on the left, then 10 West St. and 8 West St., which has been torn down but was the home of Margaret (Pope) Bearisto, daughter of William Henry Pope, a father of Confederation. (CBC)

Clearing the ice, circa 1920 on Rochford Street in Charlottetown. The Hennessey children are shovelling the ice on their backyard skating rink. The back of St. Joseph's convent on Pownal St. (since moved) is in the distance behind them. (Submitted by Charlottetown Planning and Heritage)

"Also, it's nice to see pictures of little kids on the streets of Charlottetown," she said. One 1940s winter photo of an adorable little girl shows West Street in the background, including the home of Margaret (Pope) Bearisto, whose father William Henry Pope was a father of Confederation.

"It's interesting for us because that house is no longer there ... I find that one very interesting," Munn said, noting personal photos are often of historic significance not because of their subjects, but rather because of what's in the background.

Kudos to Munn

The credit for the displays all goes to Munn, said Charlottetown's planning and heritage committee chair Greg Rivard.

It looks like the Falconwood Insane Asylum/Hospital was about to host a Christmas gathering in this photo, dated between 1900 and 1910. It was built in about 1879 but burned in 1931 and eventually was replaced by the Hillsborough Hospital. (Public Archives and Records Office)

"To see locals and visitors stop to view the displays only speaks volumes of the interest in our history and the great collection that Natalie has been able to collect on behalf of the city," Rivard said.

While this exhibit will come down mid-January, it will be available online at Charlottetownstories.wordpress.com. Munn's next display will be about energy use in the city.