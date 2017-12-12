Two houses in Charlottetown that are believed to be built pre-1900 are set to come down.

Last week, the heritage committee approved an application for the demolition of 177 and 179 Water Street.

The two buildings are owned by Gordon MacKay and are sitting empty. They have even been gutted in parts.

Heritage board approved demolition

The decision to approve the application wasn't an easy one according to the chair of the planning and heritage committee, Greg Rivard.

"It was a difficult discussion," Rivard said. "We're always sad to see any kind of demolition in the downtown or Charlottetown in general."

"I'm guessing that the applicant wasn't going to put everything back in so like I said it would be two empty buildings sitting there and the heritage board made the tough decision to remove it. "

Greg Rivard is the chair of the City of Charlottetown's planning and heritage committee. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

Neither building is designated a heritage property.

The date of construction is unknown for both buildings, but they are both believed to pre-date 1900.

MacKay declined to do an interview at this time but said he hopes to consolidate the two lots with the two empty lots next to 177, which MacKay also owns.

Improving the street's look

MacKay said he has consulted with an architect and the tentative plan is to build five town houses of three stories each.

He said the buildings have just reached the end of their lives and he wants to build something to fit in and improve the area.

There are existing vacant lots giving the street a 'missing tooth effect,' according to Rivard. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

Rivard said the concept and grading of the plan suits that area and that it is properly zoned for what MacKay would like to do.

"The concept I like right now, we have two buildings that are empty that are not going to be used and adjacent to that are two empty properties so there's that, kind of that missing tooth effect on Water Street," he said.

Demolition expected in next two months

"If indeed what's proposed comes to fruition then I think it would be a really nice addition to Water Street," he added.

MacKay said the next step for him is to get the land appraised and then get a more detailed design drawn up which he would have to put through council and be subject to a design review.

MacKay has 60 days before the demolition permit runs out.