Three Island men who RCMP say are members of the Hells Angels prospect club are facing charges of breach of undertaking, and one is also facing an assault charge.

Shawn Paquet, 29, of Charlottetown has been charged with breach of undertaking and assault for an altercation that police say took place on Dec. 2.

​Police have not named the other two men charged with breach of an undertaking. Police say breaches in all three cases relate to the men having contact with other Hells Angels members.

All three men have since been released.

Paquet is set to appear in Charlottetown provincial court on January 18, 2018.