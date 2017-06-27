Prepare for a sea of red and white and maple leaves during this year's Gold Cup parade — the theme is "Canada Eh!" in celebration of Canada's 150th birthday.

The Gold Cup Parade, part of the 130-year-old Old Home Week agricultural festival, is the largest street parade in Atlantic Canada, organizers said Tuesday at a media conference unveiling plans for the 2017 fair.

"I would suggest that Old Home Week is probably one of the most important weeks in the calendar year for the city of Charlottetown," said Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee.

"It brings so many people back home during those 10 days in August to celebrate the city, the harness racing industry, the livestock industry... the list goes on and on."

80,000 visits to fair grounds

The fair almost didn't happen this year, after a dispute between the fair's board of directors and Red Shores Racetrack and Casino over the use of its parking lot. But the two sides quickly came to an agreement.

Aug. 10 to 19, more than 80,000 visits are expected to the fair grounds in Charlottetown at Red Shores Racetrack and the Eastlink Centre, organizers said.

Every day during Old Home Week 2017 will be bracelet day at Campbell Amusements — purchase a bracelet and ride all day. (Campbell Amusements/Facebook )

As always, the midway, agriculture judging, food vendors, craft displays and demonstrations, flyball dogs, cattle-penning, a nightly concert series, and harness racing will be major attractions.

Paw Patrol will be part of the parade Aug 18, as well as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Bob the Builder, who will have a singalong performance after the parade.

Children 12-years-old and under will be admitted to the fair grounds free of charge from noon until 2 p.m. parade day, Aug. 18.

New acts on stage

Three new acts will take the Old Home Week stage this summer.

A ribbon won in one of the competitions during Old Home Week can be a real feather in a competitor's cap. (Old Home Week/Facebook )

Magician Farrell Dillon, The Keepers— a show about wildlife conservation and responsible pet ownership — and the Little Buckaroos a western-themed musical in which kids in the audience are the stars of the show, singing and dancing.

"There's sure to be something for everyone to do at our event this year," said general manager organizer Sandra Hodder-Acorn, noting the fair is just six weeks away.

To celebrate its 50th year in business, Campbell Amusements is selling bracelets every day for the midway for a flat fee — so kids of all ages can enjoy rides all day. It will also offer 50 day, Aug. 13 during which all coupons — regularly $1.50 — will be on sale for 50 cents each.