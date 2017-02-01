A mother and son duo have made a big dent in cleaning up loose garbage around Charlottetown. Faye Williams home schools her son Michael and doing good deeds is a part of his regular routine.

"In his home school curriculum we have right built into it that he does volunteer work and community involvement stuff, and it basically looks like him being a decent human being everyday," she said

"We're always on the look out for things, bigger things than that that we can do and dig into and make a difference."

On Monday while driving down University Avenue, they came across just the thing. While stopped at a red light they noticed a lot of garbage in the field at the intersection of Belvedere and University Avenues. Tuesday afternoon they came back with garbage bags in hand and started collecting.

The field had a lot of garbage scattered across it (Faye Williams)

"I thought we'd start doing it and get tired, which we did," said Williams

"But the longer we did it and that we could look back and see the difference that we were making, it kept giving us a second wind and a third wind and we kept going and we got the whole entire lot done. "

Michael even found a special treasure, a $10 bill in perfect condition.

Michael found what his mom calls "a tip from the earth", a $10 bill in perfect condition (Faye Williams)

"It was almost like the Earth gave him a tip for helping look after it," she said.

In the end the pair filled around 15 bags of garbage, leaving the field a lot cleaner.

Michael poses with some of his hard work, in all the duo filled about 15 bags (Faye Williams)

"I'm just trying to instill in him that one person is enough to make a difference and to not wait for a reason to help or to do something," said Williams.

"If you see something wrong to stop and fix it … Just in that moment do whatever you can to make a difference right then and there."

Williams said they will most likely do a clean up again sometime, because the lesson is invaluable: every day is Earth Day.