If you're caught feeding foxes and other wild animals in the Charlottetown area, you soon could be ticketed and fined.

City council is working with the provincial Environment Department to draft a bylaw, and fines are expected to range from $50 to $1,000.

Ending the feeding of foxes could help control the population, but UPEI researchers have concluded the animals are in Charlottetown to stay. (Jerico Lamangan)

Council hopes to get moving on the bylaw next month, and perhaps have one in place for the new year.

In December the city announced an education campaign designed to stop people from feeding foxes in the city, warning a bylaw could follow if that didn't work.

Foxes in the city are a relatively new phenomenon, going back a little more than a decade, but a 2013 UPEI found 42 active fox dens in the city and concluded urban foxes are here to stay.