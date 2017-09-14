The Charlottetown Fire Department is looking for some new volunteers.

The city's two fire stations currently have 77 volunteers, and the city is now looking for new recruits to keep the department strong.

"Volunteer firefighters play a key role," said Fire Chief Randy MacDonald in a news release.

Volunteers play a key role in the department, says Chief Randy MacDonald. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"We strongly encourage new volunteers to take on this challenging, but rewarding role."

Volunteers will undergo extensive testing, including written and medical tests, and an interview before being selected. Successful candidates will go through a 16-week training program at the P.E.I. Firefighting Facility.

The recruitment drive officially starts Sept. 21, running to Oct. 20. Application packages will be available at Charlottetown Fire Department Station No. 1 at 89 Kent Street. People can also apply online.