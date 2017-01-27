The Charlottetown councillor leading the search for a new location for the city's second fire station says two possible properties are being explored in West Royalty.

Coun. Kevin Ramsay, chair of the advanced planning and special projects committee, said he can't say where the properties are, but conversations are taking place.

A search has been underway for 10 years, starting after an insurance report recommended the city's second fire station in Sherwood should be farther north, closer to the growing residential areas of Winsloe and West Royalty, and the city's industrial park.

Update coming soon

Volunteers at the Sherwood fire station have been arriving on time for calls, but Ramsay said the station still needs to move.

"I'm hoping to have an update for council either February or March," he said.

"We're in talks with some people right now and we want to have all our facts lined up before I take it to council, and then council will either say 'yay' or 'nay.'"

Ramsay said it's a matter of location and price. The last option that was considered, on Capital Drive, fell through in 2014 because the price of prepping the site was too high.

Ramsay said no changes are planned for Station One on Kent Street.