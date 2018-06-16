5 adults and a baby displaced after apartment fire in Charlottetown

Six people, including an 18-month-old baby, were forced from their homes after a fire broke out in a Charlottetown apartment building, according to a Canadian Red Cross news release.

No one was injured.

The fire began late Friday evening and damaged two apartments of a six-unit building in the West Royalty neighbourhood, the release said.

Disaster volunteers have assisted the five women and the toddler with emergency lodging, food, clothing and other necessities.

Three of the women shared the apartment where the fire began; repairs in that unit are expected to take several weeks, according to Red Cross.

The adjacent unit — housing the two other women and the toddler — had "significant smoke damage," the release said.

