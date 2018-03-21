One person was sent to hospital and another four were forced out of their homes following a fire in Charlottetown on Tuesday night.

The fire department was called around 10:18 p.m. to a four-unit apartment building on Westridge Crescent in the Hillsborough Park neighbourhood, according to Kent Mitchell, a Charlottetown fire inspector.

Smoke and fire was in one of the lower level apartments and firefighters helped get one resident out of the building, who was taken to hospital. Everyone else was able to escape the building unharmed, including pets.

The fire was knocked down within minutes and the building was mostly damaged by smoke, with little fire damage. The on-site investigation was finished early Wednesday morning and the apartment is back in the owner's hands, Mitchell said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross said it is helping one woman and her son with emergency lodging and food. A woman from another apartment will stay with relatives for now but is also getting Red Cross help with food and clothing.

A fourth tenant made their own arrangements for a place to stay.

