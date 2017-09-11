Queen Street in Charlottetown was filled with fire and police vehicles Monday evening after a fire broke out at a restaurant. The Charlottetown fire department was called to Pho Hung restaurant at Queen and Water Streets around 7:25p.m. by an automatic alarm, meaning the smoke alarm was activated.

"When we got on scene we did find some smoke coming from the basement and when we had the team dressed and made entry we did find a small fire down in the basement," said Deputy Fire Chief Tim Mamye.

Mamye said the basement contains storage for the restaurant, and that there was a little bit of damage from the smoke and heat, and also damage from a water line that burst.

The restaurant was closed at the time, but the people who live in an apartment above the restaurant had to evacuate. Mamye said he doesn't expect the restaurant to open Tuesday.

"They have some work to do in the basement before they open, I would say."

The investigation is ongoing, but Mamye expects a result as early as Tuesday.