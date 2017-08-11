The Charlottetown Festival is looking to expand beyond producing mainstage shows such as Anne of Green Gables.

Organizers have put out a call for submissions for one person shows it hopes to add to the mix soon. Festival artistic director Adam Brazier said while plays written by experienced playwrights or actors are encouraged, it's open to hearing from anyone.

Brazier said the shows would give the festival a space to explore topics such as LGBT rights, indigenous issues and appropriation.

"It's us looking for shows and subjects and dialogue that we may not be able to have on our mainstage, and looking at ways that we might be able to bring that message, those stories and that dialogue perhaps even outside of the Confederation Centre's walls and into other aspects of the community," he said.

Brazier said new solo shows may not necessarily debut next season, but that the festival hopes to add some in future years.