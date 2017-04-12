The Charlottetown Festival, based in the Confederation Centre of the Arts, is offering up some help to Canadian playwrights and composers working on new musicals.

The festival announced a $50,000 fund Wednesday in support of the development of new Canadian musicals.

The fund is for new and developing musicals, says Adam Brazier. (CBC)

"We are seeking to fund new musicals in various stages of development from across the country," said artistic director Adam Brazier, in a news release.

"The commissions will range from early-stage to mid-stage funding for new or developing musicals."

Conference to celebrate new works

The festival is looking to build on the successes of other Canada-based musicals such as Evangeline, Ride the Cyclone, and Come From Away.

The $50,000 fund will all be handed out in 2017. Funding is available up to $6,000 for early-stage research and incubation and up to $15,000 for mid-stage or continued development.

The festival also hosting a new theatre conference this September as well. The Charlottetown Festival Theatre Conference will celebrate new works.