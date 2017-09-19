Jesus Christ Superstar will join Anne of Green Gables: The Musical at the Charlottetown Festival in 2018.

Anne of Green Gables, the world's longest-running musical, returns to the Confederation Centre mainstage for its 54th season.

Artistic director Adam Brazier will direct Jesus Christ Superstar. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

The festival announced the full lineup for the 2018 festival Tuesday. Artistic director Adam Brazier, who directed a revamped Anne this year, will direct Jesus Christ Superstar.

"The themes of this timeless classic remain universal, their resonance today is palpable, as western civilization wrestles with existential questions about where power is held, where it should be held, and how fame affects the balance," Brazier said in a news release.

Maritime books adapted for shows at The Mack

The MacKenzie Theatre will see the premiere of two new shows: Dutch Mason and Stories from the Red Dirt Road.

Dutch Mason is inspired by the non-fiction book On the Road with Dutch Mason, by David Bedford and Harvey Sawler. The show opens with the Canadian Jazz and Blues Hall of Fame musician about to head out on tour, but his regular harmonica player is unavailable. A political science professor and amateur harp player is recruited for a road trip that will shock the professor out of his buttoned-down conformity.

Stories from the Red Dirt Road, adapted by festival regular Marlane O'Brien from Margie Carmichael's book And My Name Is...Stories from The Quilt, features four Island stories woven together through song.

The Charlottetown Festival runs from June 7 to Sept. 22.