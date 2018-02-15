The City of Charlottetown is almost one step closer to an official strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and it needs the public's help to get there.

The city received funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to develop a strategy. The first part of that process was to assess where the city stood in terms of current levels of emissions. That report was completed and the city is now asking residents to submit feedback as to how they think the city can reduce its environmental impact.

Residents can submit their feedback online, said Ramona Doyle, sustainability officer with the city. They can say how they reduce their energy use and what they would like to see from the city.

"If Charlottetown is to move forward on reducing emissions, where are the areas the public would like to see us focusing on and what are the opportunities that could come from that?" she said.

Hoping to have plan by fall

She said some of the feedback so far has focused on how to better use public transit and how to change behaviour to reduce emissions.

After the consultations, the city will set a target to meet, develop a strategy to meet that target, implement the plan and monitor their progress.

Doyle hopes to have a plan completed by this fall with a goal to have council adopt it by the end of 2018.

Residents can fill out the energy survey here until 5 p.m. on Feb. 16.