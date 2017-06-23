Hawk and dog demonstrations, nature walks, and wood carving will all be a part of Charlottetown's first Duck Day, sponsored by Ducks Unlimited.

Ducks Unlimited has been holding Duck Days around the Maritimes for five years, and this year it's Charlottetown's turn.

Duck Day is designed as a fun family event, but also meant to educate people about the importance of wetland habitat, both in the city and in the country. Wetlands help develop biodiversity, control flooding, and clean water.

Tom Duffy explores some of the insects and other invertebrates that have made a home on wetlands restored in Charlottetown's experimental farm. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

"Making sure that we continue with these partnerships with landowners within urban environments and rural environments is critical if we're going to have these habitats into the future," said Tom Duffy of Ducks Unlimited.

Ducks Unlimited partners with other groups, such as the Island Nature Trust and Nature Conservancy of Canada, farm groups, and watershed groups to restore wetlands. Those groups will be on hand to help host Duck Day on Saturday.

Duck Day will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and will be held beside wetlands restored by Ducks Unlimited behind the CBC P.E.I. building on University Avenue.