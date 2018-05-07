Charlottetown police make $750K drug seizure

Police distributed this photo of the items seized. (Charlottetown Police Services)

A 37-year-old Oyster Bed Bridge man faces a number of drug and weapons charges after Charlottetown police executed a search warrant on his home Friday.

Police say they seized cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of $750,000.

The man faces six drug-related charges and three weapons charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

