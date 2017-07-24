The City of Charlottetown and the Province of P.E.I. are opening up a new green space for dogs in Charlottetown.

The dog park is located off Acadian Drive in Hillsborough Park and will open to the public on Tuesday, July 25 — offering P.E.I. pups a fenced in 12,000 square foot space of open grass to race around off-leash.

The park will be open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to dusk until late fall.

The new dog park is located off Acadian Drive in Hillsborough Park. (Submitted by the City of Charlottetown)

"The community has been requesting a dog park in this area for quite some time," said Councilor Terry Bernard, chair of the Public Works committee in a news release. "We are so pleased to be able to offer this green space for local dog owners."

Clean up bags and waste bins will be available on site, along with benches for owners.